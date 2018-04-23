Bruno Sammartino documentary to air on WWE Network

April 23 (UPI) -- WWE will be airing a documentary on late professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino on Monday following Raw.

Sammartino, a WWE Hall of Famer, died Wednesday at age 82 after dealing with health problems for the past several months.

"Join WWE Network in honoring one of the most decorated and celebrated WWE champions of all time in this exclusive documentary Bruno, featuring some of Sammartino's greatest matches, moments and more," the organization said in a statement.

Sammartino, named The Italian Superman, became the second-ever WWE Champion in 1963 and held onto the title for eight years, a record that still stands. He lost his championship to Ivan Koloff in 1971 but won it back in 1973 to become the first-ever two-time WWE champion. The second title reign lasted more than three years.

Sammartino is also known for selling out Madison Square Garden in New York 187 times and for being a color commentator for WWE in the 1980s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.