WWE Smackdown: Bryan, Styles team up, Big Cass returns

April 18 (UPI) -- The Superstar shake-up continued Tuesday on Smackdown Live as WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan teamed up to take on Rusev and his personal singer, Aiden English.

The main event of the night, Bryan and Styles were paired together by new general manager Paige when The Yes Man came to The Phenomenal One's aid after he was attacked by Rusev and English.

Bryan, backstage, explained that he helped out Styles because he respected him. Bryan was then confronted by a returning Big Cass who had been moved to Smackdown from Raw as part of the shake-up. The seven-footer stared down Bryan and made fun of his height.

As Styles and Bryan neared victory against Rusev and English during the match, the WWE champion was once again attacked below the belt by Shinsuke Nakamura who entered the arena through the audience. Big Cass then entered the ring and knocked out Bryan with a big boot to the face as Smackdown went off the air.

In the women's division, newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion Carmella held a "Mellabration" to gloat about her title win from last week when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair.

Flair, after interrupting Carmella's party, faced off against Billie Kay who, along with her partner Peyton Royce, had played a part in Flair losing her title last week. Flair, with Becky Lynch in her corner, won the match after locking Kay into the Figure-Eight.

This led to Carmella attacking Flair with Kay and Royce also joining in to attack Lynch before Asuka arrived to make the save. The Empress of Tomorrow fought off Kay and Royce as Carmella quickly got away. Asuka's surprise appearance confirmed that she mad been moved to Smackdown from Raw.

Throughout the night more members of Raw joined the Smackdown roster including newly crowned United States Champion Jeff Hardy; Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville; tag team Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson; tag team Sheamus and Cesaro; R-Truth; and Samoa Joe who promised that he would destroy the best Smackdown has to offer including Bryan and Styles.

Smackdown will also be receiving NXT Superstars including Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY.

Other moments from Smackdown included Hardy defeating Shelton Benjamin; Harper defeating Jey Uso; and Joe defeating Sin Cara.