Christina Aguilera joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke

April 24 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera rode with Late Late Show host James Corden in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Aguilera performed some of her biggest hits during the trip, including "Fighter," "Dirrty," "Genie in a Bottle" and "Beautiful."

The late-night host also asked Aguilera about her time on The Mickey Mouse Club, which starred other celebrities in their youth, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling.

"Could you find yourself getting lost in Ryan Gosling's eyes?" Corden asked. "I think there were crushes but I wasn't on the train," Aguilera replied before saying Gosling had a crush on Spears at the time. "She must be regretting that," Corden joked.

As the pair performed "Dirrty," actress Melissa McCarthy appeared in the back seat of the car for a rendition of rapper Redman's verse on the track. McCarthy was on hand to promote her upcoming film, Life of the Party, which also stars Aguilera.

Aguilera then gave singing lessons to Corden and McCarthy before signing off with a performance of "Beautiful."

Aguilera was recently in the news for posting on social media makeup-free photos of herself getting a new piercing at Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles.