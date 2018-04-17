NeNe Leakes rejects Kim Zolciak's apology: 'Please file a lawsuit'

April 17 (UPI) -- NeNe Leakes isn't interested in Kim Zolciak's apology.

The 50-year-old television personality said in a series of tweets Sunday that she'd be "happy" to meet Zolciak in court over their feud. Zolciak had said she "could" sue in an apology to Leakes the same day.

"Please file a lawsuit Chile! Like I'm begging you," Leakes responded. "You can never WIN when you play DIRTY so throw in the towel! I mean throw in the lips."

"Anytime you wanna go to court, I'm happy to see you there because your lies have runneth over," she added.

Anytime you wanna go to court, I’m happy to see you there because your lies have runneth over — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 16, 2018

Leakes and Zolciak have been feuding since Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann posted a video in October of alleged cockroaches in Leakes' home. Zolciak apologized to Leakes in a post Sunday following Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion.

"I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes," the 39-year-old television personality wrote.

"We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies," she said.

Leakes also addressed her feud with Zolciak in an Instagram post Sunday, calling her former co-star a "bully."

"Kim loves to push buttons, lie, talk [expletive], insult, then become a victim when she's called out," the star wrote. "Most people would love for me to be the bully but the only bully here is Kim & her plastic surgeon!"

A post shared by NeNe SHADE Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 15, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 will conclude with Part 3 of the reunion April 22 on Bravo.