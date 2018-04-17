Home / Entertainment News

Behati Prinsloo gets close to Adam Levine in new photo

By Annie Martin  |  April 17, 2018 at 9:50 AM
April 17 (UPI) -- Behati Prinsloo gets close to husband Adam Levine in a new photo on Instagram.

The 28-year-old model shared a sweet moment with the 39-year-old singer Sunday during their trip to Coachella music festival.

Prinsloo posted a picture of herself smiling and embracing Levine as she sat on a countertop. The mom-of-two wore leopard-print pants with a cropped tee, bucket hat and mini backpack.

"Baby boiii," she captioned the snapshot.

Prinsloo, who welcomed daughter Gio Grace in February, had showed off her slim post-baby figure in a photo the day prior. The picture, which she captioned with a cherry emoji, shows her striking a pose against a railing.

Prinsloo shares Gio Grace and 18-month-old daughter Dusty Rose with Levine. Levine said prior to Gio's birth that he hopes to have several children.

"I want a lot," the singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I thrive in chaos. I genuinely enjoy it. We love it."

"[Behati] was an only child," he added. "She wants, like, 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that."

Prinsloo is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Levine is the frontman of the pop rock band Maroon 5. He also serves as a coach on the NBC reality competition The Voice.

