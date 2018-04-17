Khloe Kardashian names daughter True Thompson

April 17 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian announced on Twitter that her newborn daughter, whom she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, is named True Thompson.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Kardashian said alongside a photo of pink house decorations.

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" she continued.

Kardashian gave birth to True earlier in April following reports that Tristan was unfaithful during the pregnancy.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, detailed on Instagram the meaning behind True's name and how it relates to the family's heritage.

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton," Jenner said alongside a photo of pink balloons.

"My Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true," she continued.