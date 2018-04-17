'Big Bang Theory': Mark Hamill to appear in Season 11 finale

April 17 (UPI) -- The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale will feature Star Wars icon Mark Hamill.

Deadline confirmed the 66-year-old actor will guest star in the episode, which will center on Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding.

Hamill will be joined by Disjointed alum Kathy Bates, who will also play a guest at the wedding, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear if Hamill will portray himself, although Sheldon is a huge Star Wars fan.

The Season 11 finale will feature a number of other guest stars, including Jerry O'Connell as Sheldon's brother, Georgie Cooper, Courtney Henggeler as his sister, Missy Cooper, and Laurie Metcalf as his mom, Mary Cooper.

The Big Bang Theory stars Parsons, Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. The season finale will air May 10 on CBS.