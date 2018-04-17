Home / Entertainment News

Kate Hudson's baby bump gets 'hugs' from Steven Tyler

The actress is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
By Annie Martin  |  April 17, 2018 at 10:25 AM
April 17 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson's baby bump got "some good hugs" from Steven Tyler over the weekend.

The 38-year-old actress posted a photo of the sweet moment Monday on Instagram after announcing she's expecting with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The picture shows Tyler, the 70-year-old frontman of Aerosmith, cradling Hudson's growing belly. The snapshot was taken by Tyler's eldest daughter, actress Liv Tyler, who is a longtime friend of Hudson's.

"Baby girl got some good hugs from Papa Tyler this weekend @iamstevent @misslivalittle," Hudson captioned the photo.

Hudson and Liv both attended Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's star-studded engagement party Saturday in Los Angeles. People reported the event at the Los Angeles Theatre was "very glamorous" but not "stuffy."

"It felt intimate and very special," a source said. "You could tell that all guests very much love the couple."

Hudson announced in an Instagram post April 6 that she's expecting a baby girl with Fujikawa. She already shares 14-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and 6-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy.

