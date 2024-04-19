Eddie Vedder (L), pictured with Jill McCormack, and Pearl Jam released their 12th album, "Dark Matter," on Friday. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam is back with new music. The rock band released its 12th studio album, Dark Matter, on Friday.

Dark Matter marks Pearl Jam's first album in over four years, since Gigaton in 2020.

The new album features the singles "Dark Matter," "Running" and "Wreckage," along with eight other songs, "Scared of Fear," "React, Respond," "Won't Tell," "Upper Hand," "Waiting for Stevie," "Something Special," "Got to Give" and "Setting Sun."

Dark Matter is produced by Andrew Watt. Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard discussed working with Watt during an interview Wednesday on the Kyle Meredith With... podcast.

"I think this record was an energizing experience for everyone," the guitarist said. "It was a little bit of a journey, but working with Andrew... I think Andrew really made a difference by his natural nature as a producer and as a fan. It would be cool to do more."

Pearl Jam will promote Dark Matter with a new world tour that begins May 4 in Vancouver, Canada, and will conclude Nov. 21 in Sydney.