Mandisa, singer and 'American Idol' alum, dies at 47

1 of 2 | Christian music singer and "American Idol" alum Mandisa has died at age 47. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Mandisa, a singer who came to fame on American Idol, has died. The recording artist was found dead at her home Thursday, her rep told NBC News. She was 47. Advertisement

"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased," the rep said Friday. "At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details."

Mandisa's rep confirmed the singer's death to USA Today.

"We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time," the rep added.

Mandisa's team paid tribute to the star in a post Friday on Instagram, calling her "a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world."

Mandisa's team also included lyrics from her song "You Wouldn't Cry (Andrew's Song)" in a post on Facebook.

Advertisement

"She wrote this song for a dear friend who had passed in 2017. Her own words say it best. 'I'm already home You've got to lay it down 'cause Jesus holds me now -- And I am not alone."

Mandisa appeared as a contestant in American Idol Season 5, where she finished in ninth place.

She subsequently released six Christian music and gospel albums, including her 2013 album, Overcomer, which won a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

In comments on Instagram, one fan remembered Mandisa as a "gentle and kind" person who was "a bright light" for others. Another person said the star "sung from her heart like no one else could."

Notable deaths of 2024

Mandisa Christian singer and Christian singer and "American Idol" alum Mandisa arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Mandisa, who released six Christian albums including the Grammy-winning "Overcomer," died at the age of 47 on April 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo