April 12, 2024 / 11:51 AM

Girl in Red releases new album, performs 'Too Much' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Girl in Red released the album "I'm Doing It Again Baby!" and performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
April 12 (UPI) -- Girl in Red celebrated the release of her new album on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 25-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter performed her song "Too Much" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Girl in Red, born Marie Ringheim, took to the stage in a pinstriped brown blazer and pants against a backdrop of red curtains.

"Too Much" appears on Girl in Red's second studio album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!, released Friday.

The album also features the singles "Doing It Again Baby" and "You Need Me Now?" with Sabrina Carpenter, along with seven other tracks.

Girl in Red released a music video for the song "I'm Back" alongside the album Friday. The video shows the singer wander lush green hills on a sunny day.

Girl in Red will promote I'm Doing It Again Baby! with a new tour of North America and Europe. The North American leg of the tour kicks off April 16 in Boston and concludes June 2 in San Francisco.

