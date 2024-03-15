Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 15, 2024 / 12:04 PM

Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024

By Annie Martin
Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik is back with new music.

The 31-year-old singer and former One Direction member released the song "What I Am" on Friday.

Advertisement

"What I Am" is Malik's first song of 2024 and the first single to debut from his forthcoming album, Room Under the Stairs.

"This song is the first release of a special project I've been working on for years," Malik said in a handwritten note on Instagram.

Malik announced Room Under the Stairs earlier this week. The album is scheduled for release May 17.

Advertisement

Room Under the Stairs will mark Malik's first album in over three years, since Nobody is Listening in January 2021.

Advertisement

Malik previously said that Room Under the Stairs will give listeners insight into him "personally as a human being," including his ambitions and fears.

"It's just me writing this. I didn't want anybody else to be in-between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it," he added.

Malik came to fame with One Direction and left the boy band in 2015. He released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, the next year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B released a single and music video for the song "Enough (Miami)."
Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver
Music // 2 hours ago
Kali Uchis gives birth to first child with Don Toliver
March 15 (UPI) -- "Moonlight" singer Kali Uchis welcomed a son with her partner, rapper Don Toliver.
Justin Timberlake returns with album 'Everything I Thought It Was'
Music // 3 hours ago
Justin Timberlake returns with album 'Everything I Thought It Was'
March 15 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the album "Everything I Thought It Was" and a music video for the song "No Angels."
Kacey Musgraves releases 'Deeper Well' album, performs on 'Today'
Music // 3 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves releases 'Deeper Well' album, performs on 'Today'
March 15 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves released her album "Deeper Well" and performed "The Architect" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Dua Lipa, SZA, Seventeen among Glastonbury Festival performers
Music // 23 hours ago
Dua Lipa, SZA, Seventeen among Glastonbury Festival performers
March 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Shania Twain, K-pop group Seventeen and other artists will perform at Glastonbury Festival.
Meghan Trainor announces 'Timeless' album, tour
Music // 1 day ago
Meghan Trainor announces 'Timeless' album, tour
March 14 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor announced her "Timeless" album and tour and released a first song, "Been Like This" with T-Pain, on Thursday.
Justin Timberlake reunites 'N Sync at his L.A. concert
Music // 1 day ago
Justin Timberlake reunites 'N Sync at his L.A. concert
March 14 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake and 'N Sync performed together for the first time since 2013 at Timberlake's Los Angeles concert.
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin
March 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will take the stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, along with Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Niall Horan and other artists.
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
Music // 2 days ago
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson among CMT Music Awards nominees
March 13 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney and other artists are nominated at the CMT Music Awards.
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Suga shares love for performing in 'D-Day' movie trailer
March 12 (UPI) -- "Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie," a concert film featuring K-pop star and BTS member Suga, will screen in theaters in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement