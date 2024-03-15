Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024

1 of 3 | Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik is back with new music. The 31-year-old singer and former One Direction member released the song "What I Am" on Friday. Advertisement

"What I Am" is Malik's first song of 2024 and the first single to debut from his forthcoming album, Room Under the Stairs.

"This song is the first release of a special project I've been working on for years," Malik said in a handwritten note on Instagram.

Malik announced Room Under the Stairs earlier this week. The album is scheduled for release May 17.

Advertisement

Room Under the Stairs will mark Malik's first album in over three years, since Nobody is Listening in January 2021.

Advertisement

Malik previously said that Room Under the Stairs will give listeners insight into him "personally as a human being," including his ambitions and fears.

"It's just me writing this. I didn't want anybody else to be in-between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it," he added.

Malik came to fame with One Direction and left the boy band in 2015. He released his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, the next year.