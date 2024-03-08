Twice shared a video showing the making of its "One Spark" music video. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is taking fans behind the scenes of its "One Spark" music video. The K-pop stars released a video Friday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "One Spark" video. Advertisement

The featurette shows the members of Twice film scenes and perform the "One Spark" choreography on set.

Twice member Dahyun is getting truly emotional for a scene that requires her to cry on camera.

In addition, the members huddle around heaters to stay warm while performing a dance scene outside on a bridge at night.

Twice released the "One Spark" music video and its EP With You-th in February.

With You-th also features the songs "I Got You," "Rush," "New New," "Bloom" and "You Get Me."

Twice consists of Dahyun, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.