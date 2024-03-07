Trending
March 7, 2024

NewJeans teases new music, tour at Billboard Women in Music event

By Annie Martin
NewJeans performed and was named Group of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Event. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
NewJeans performed and was named Group of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Event. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans teased new music at the Billboard Women in Music event.

The K-pop stars attended the event Wednesday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

NewJeans performed its songs "Super Shy" and "ETA" and was also honored with the Group of the Year award.

In an interview with Lilly Singh and Rania Aniftos, NewJeans teased new music and touring plans.

"We can't spoil too much, but I'm just going to say that we're preparing, we're practicing hard. We can't wait to share new music with everyone, so we're really looking forward to it," Danielle said.

Other honorees at the event included Karol G, who was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in February.

NewJeans last released the single "Gods" for the video game League of Legends in October 2023.

The group is known for the songs "OMG," "Super Shy" and "ETA," and released its EP Get Up in July 2023.

NewJeans consists of Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in 2022.

