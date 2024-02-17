Advertisement
Music
Feb. 17, 2024 / 12:30 PM

Toby Keith's '35 Biggest Hits' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
"Toby Keith's 35 Greatest Hits" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI
1 of 3 | "Toby Keith's 35 Greatest Hits" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The late country music Toby Keith's 35 Biggest Hits is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Keith died of cancer earlier this month. He was 62.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, 21 Savage's American Dream at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 6, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 7, Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Zach Byan's self-titled record at No. 10.

Country music star Toby Keith: a look back

Toby Keith performs during halftime of the Cowboys-Dolphins game in Irving, Texas, on November 27, 2003. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

