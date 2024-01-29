Advertisement
Music
Jan. 29, 2024 / 7:18 AM

Joni Mitchell to sing at the Grammys on Feb. 4

By Karen Butler
Joni Mitchell is set to perform for the first time at the Grammy Awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Joni Mitchell is set to perform for the first time at the Grammy Awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to sing at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

This will be the 80-year-old icon's first performance at the annual prize presentation celebrating excellence in music.

Advertisement

The nine-time Grammy-winner and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is a nominee this year in the Best Folk Album category for Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live].

Other artists confirmed as performers for next weekend's gala include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

Trevor Noah is hosting the event, which will be broadcast live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lenny Kravitz to accept the Music Icon honor at the People's Choice Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz to accept the Music Icon honor at the People's Choice Awards
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz is set to be presented with the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18 in Santa Monica, Calif.
21 Savage's 'American Dream' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
21 Savage's 'American Dream' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper 21 Savage's "American Dream" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
(G)I-dle shares 'Super Lady' dance practice video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
(G)I-dle shares 'Super Lady' dance practice video teaser
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle teased its choreography video for "Super Lady," a single from its forthcoming album "2."
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Hiss,' first single of 2024
Music // 2 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Hiss,' first single of 2024
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Hiss," a new single from her forthcoming third studio album.
Justin Timberlake announces 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Justin Timberlake announces 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake will embark on a new world tour following the release of his album "Everything I Thought It Was."
Dua Lipa to release 'Training Season' single
Music // 2 days ago
Dua Lipa to release 'Training Season' single
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa announced "Training Season," a new single from her forthcoming album and her first song of 2024.
(G)I-dle takes the stage in 'Super Lady' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
(G)I-dle takes the stage in 'Super Lady' music video teaser
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle teased its video for "Super Lady," a song from its forthcoming album "2."
Mel B teases Spice Girls project, talks lifelong bond
Music // 3 days ago
Mel B teases Spice Girls project, talks lifelong bond
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Mel B said "all five" Spice Girls are working on something for the girl group's 30th anniversary.
Justin Timberlake returns with 'Selfish' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Justin Timberlake returns with 'Selfish' single, music video
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the song "Selfish" and announced the album "Everything I Thought It Was."
Tate McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game
Music // 3 days ago
Tate McRae to headline NHL All-Star Game
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Exes" singer Tate McRae will perform at the NHL All-Star Game in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon crash Dakota Johnson's 'SNL' monologue
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
'Designated Survivor' cast reunites for Adan Canto's memorial
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
Brian Tee, Jack Huston: 'Expats' are traumatized, trying to heal
Reports: Jay Leno files for conservatorship for ailing wife Mavis
Reports: Jay Leno files for conservatorship for ailing wife Mavis
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement