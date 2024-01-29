Joni Mitchell to sing at the Grammys on Feb. 4

1 of 5 | Joni Mitchell is set to perform for the first time at the Grammy Awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is set to sing at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. This will be the 80-year-old icon's first performance at the annual prize presentation celebrating excellence in music. Advertisement

The nine-time Grammy-winner and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is a nominee this year in the Best Folk Album category for Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live].

Other artists confirmed as performers for next weekend's gala include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

Trevor Noah is hosting the event, which will be broadcast live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

