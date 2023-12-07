Trending
Music
Dec. 7, 2023 / 11:14 AM

Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024

By Annie Martin
Def Leppard (pictured) and Journey will perform across North America on a new stadium tour. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Journey are going on tour in 2024.

The rock bands announced a new North American stadium tour Thursday.

The 23-city tour kicks off July 6 in St. Louis and concludes Sept. 8 in Denver.

Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The new tour will feature a setlist that "transcends generations" and combines "timeless classics and chart-topping hits, celebrating the enduring spirit of rock 'n' roll," according to a press release.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!" Journey said in a statement.

Def Leppard released its 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos, in May 2022, while Journey released its album Freedom that July.

