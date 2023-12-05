Trending
Music
Dec. 5, 2023 / 11:40 AM

'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway

By Annie Martin
"Hell's Kitchen," a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, will open on Broadway in the spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | "Hell's Kitchen," a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, will open on Broadway in the spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Hell's Kitchen, a new musical from Alicia Keys, is heading to Broadway.

Keys, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, confirmed Tuesday that the musical will open on Broadway in the spring.

Hell's Kitchen features music and lyrics by Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz. Michael Greif serves as director, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

The new musical is described as a "coming-of-age story" inspired by Keys' life. The show follows a 17-year-old growing up in Hell's Kitchen in New York City.

Hell's Kitchen had its world premiere at Public Theater in the fall and will begin performances March 28 at Shubert Theater. The show officially opens April 20.

"Good things take time and for 13 years, I've been dreaming, developing and finding inspiration for a musical based on my experience growing up in Hell's Kitchen, NYC. Hell's Kitchen is inspired by my life, but it's not a biographical story. It's a story about family relationships and identity: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?" Keys said in a statement. "The score features new songs that I'm really excited to get out into the world alongside many of my album releases that you know but you've never heard like this -- rearranged and reinterpreted."

Keys announced the move to Broadway at her concert Monday.

