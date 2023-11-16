Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 16, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Sebastián Yatra will host and perform at the Latin Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sebastián Yatra will host and perform at the Latin Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thursday in Seville, Spain.

The 24th annual ceremony will be held at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre and air at 8 p.m. EST on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión.

Advertisement

This year's event will mark the first time the awards show has been held outside the United States.

The Latin Recording Academy presents the Latin Grammys to recognize outstanding achievement in the Latin music industry.

Sebastián Yatra, Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will host the ceremony, with Yatra, Rosalía, Shakira, Maluma, David Guetta and other artists to perform.

Édgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, followed by Karol G, Shakira, Camilo and Keityn with seven nominations each.

How to watch

The Latin Grammys will take place Thursday at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, and air at 8 p.m. EST on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión.

Participants

Columbian singer Sebastián Yatra, Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola, Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez and Spanish actress Paz Vega will host the ceremony.

Yatra will also perform, along with Rosalía, Shakira, Maluma, David Guetta, DJ Premier and other artists, while Anitta, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizama and other stars will present awards.

Advertisement

Nominations

Mexican-American songwriter, producer and musician Édgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Karol G, Shakira, Camilo and songwriter Keityn follow with seven nominations each, while Bizarrap is up for six awards.

Karol G and Camilo will compete for Album of the Year with Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, Andrés Cepeda, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, Ricky Martin, Fito Paez and Carlos Vives.

Rosalía, Jorge Drexler rock Latin Grammy Awards

Rosalía accepts the Album of the Year award for "Motomami" onstage during the Latin Grammy Awards at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on November 17, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tate McRae joins Billboard Music Awards lineup
Music // 2 hours ago
Tate McRae joins Billboard Music Awards lineup
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Greedy" singer Tate McRae will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, along with Karol G, Mariah Carey, Stray Kids and other artists.
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
Enhypen dances in 'Sweet Venom' music video teaser
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen teased its music video for "Sweet Venom," a song from its EP "Sweet Blood."
Mariah Carey to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" at the Billboard Music Awards.
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids to perform 'LaLaLaLa' at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Stray Kids will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, along with fellow K-pop group NewJeans.
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Music // 1 day ago
Andre 3000 to release 'New Blue Sun,' first album in 17 years
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former Outkast member André 3000 will release his debut solo album, "New Blue Sun," on Friday.
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Music // 2 days ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon will release the holiday song "Wrap Me Up."
Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo shares 'Can't Catch Me Now' music video
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released a music video for "Can't Catch Me Now," her song for the film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline When We Were Young festival in 2024
Music // 2 days ago
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline When We Were Young festival in 2024
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Simple Plan, The Used and other artists will perform at When We Were Young music festival in 2024.
Jon Batiste to launch 'Uneasy' tour in 2024
Music // 3 days ago
Jon Batiste to launch 'Uneasy' tour in 2024
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste will promote his album "World Music Radio" on a North American tour in 2024.
Drake announces 'It's All a Blur' tour dates with J. Cole
Music // 3 days ago
Drake announces 'It's All a Blur' tour dates with J. Cole
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Drake and J. Cole will perform across North America on the "It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?" in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon to release 'Wrap Me Up' holiday song
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox remember Matthew Perry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement