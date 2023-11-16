Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1 of 5 | Sebastián Yatra will host and perform at the Latin Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thursday in Seville, Spain. The 24th annual ceremony will be held at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre and air at 8 p.m. EST on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión. Advertisement

This year's event will mark the first time the awards show has been held outside the United States.

The Latin Recording Academy presents the Latin Grammys to recognize outstanding achievement in the Latin music industry.

Sebastián Yatra, Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will host the ceremony, with Yatra, Rosalía, Shakira, Maluma, David Guetta and other artists to perform.

Édgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, followed by Karol G, Shakira, Camilo and Keityn with seven nominations each.

How to watch

Participants

Columbian singer Sebastián Yatra, Mexican singer and actress Danna Paola, Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez and Spanish actress Paz Vega will host the ceremony.

Yatra will also perform, along with Rosalía, Shakira, Maluma, David Guetta, DJ Premier and other artists, while Anitta, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizama and other stars will present awards.

Nominations

Mexican-American songwriter, producer and musician Édgar Barrera leads this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Karol G, Shakira, Camilo and songwriter Keityn follow with seven nominations each, while Bizarrap is up for six awards.

Karol G and Camilo will compete for Album of the Year with Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, Andrés Cepeda, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, Ricky Martin, Fito Paez and Carlos Vives.

