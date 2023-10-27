Trending
Oct. 27, 2023 / 11:10 AM

GloRilla, Cypress Hill join 'Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' special

By Annie Martin
GloRilla will perform during the "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop" concert special. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | GloRilla will perform during the "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop" concert special. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- CBS and The Recording Academy have announced a new round of performers for the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop concert special.

The live concert special will air Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Warren G and YG have joined the lineup.

Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Talib Tweli, The Lady of Rage, LL Cool J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo were previously announced as performers.

The special will film Nov. 8 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is directed by Marcelo Gama and produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The two-hour special "will showcase the profound history of hip hop and celebrate the genre's monumental cultural impact around the world," according to an official description.

