GloRilla, Cypress Hill join 'Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' special

GloRilla will perform during the "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop" concert special.

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- CBS and The Recording Academy have announced a new round of performers for the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop concert special. The live concert special will air Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS and also stream on Paramount+. Advertisement

Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Warren G and YG have joined the lineup.

Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Talib Tweli, The Lady of Rage, LL Cool J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo were previously announced as performers.

The special will film Nov. 8 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is directed by Marcelo Gama and produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The two-hour special "will showcase the profound history of hip hop and celebrate the genre's monumental cultural impact around the world," according to an official description.