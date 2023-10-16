Trending
Music
Oct. 16, 2023 / 10:38 AM

Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour

By Annie Martin
Liam Gallagher announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album "Definitely Maybe." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher is going on tour in 2024.

The singer and former Oasis frontman announced the Definitely Maybe anniversary tour Monday.

The new tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe, released in August 1994.

"I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the '90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let's celebrate together LG x," Gallagher said in a statement.

The new tour kicks off June 1, 2024, in Sheffield, U.K., and concludes June 27 in Manchester. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Definitely Maybe was a critical and commercial success following its release. The album features the singles "Supersonic," "Shakermaker," "Live Forever" and "Cigarettes & Alcohol."

Oasis musician and co-founding member Paul Arthurs is expected to join Gallagher on the new tour, according to The Guardian.

Oasis split up in 2009 amid a feud between Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, his brother and bandmate.

