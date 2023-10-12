Trending
Music
Oct. 12, 2023 / 2:01 PM

Teyana Taylor joins Diddy in 'Closer to God' music video

By Annie Martin
Teyana Taylor joins Sean "Diddy" Combs in his "Closer to God" music video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs has released a new music video featuring Teyana Taylor.

The 53-year-old rapper and music producer released a video for the song "Closer to God" featuring Taylor, 32, on Thursday.

The "Closer to God" video shows Diddy and Taylor come across a horse in the desert. Taylor directed the video and executive produced the project with Diddy.

"Thank you @diddy for pulling me out of retirement for this super special moment," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"Closer to God" appears on Diddy's album The Love Album: Off the Grid. The album also features collaborations with Swae Lee, Summer Walker, Justin Bieber and other artists.

Diddy released The Love Album and a music video for "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana in September.

Taylor released her third album, The Album, in June 2020 and announced her retirement from music in December of that year.

