Nov. 29, 2021 / 10:19 AM

Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour

By Annie Martin
Teyana Taylor canceled a show on her "The Last Rose Petal" tour after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Teyana Taylor is recovering in the hospital after her body "shut down" on tour.

The 30-year-old singer and actress canceled a show on her The Last Rose Petal tour after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert.

Taylor was to perform Saturday in Mashantucket, Conn. She posted a photo and an update from the hospital Sunday on Instagram.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals.... I love y'all!" Taylor captioned the post.

"My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me," she said.

Taylor advised fans "to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down..... in the ER."

"I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover," she said. "However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday's show!!!!"

Model Winnie Harlow, actor Marlon Wayans and actress Cynthia Erivo were among those to leave well wishes in the comments.

"Awww love you so much praying recovery and protection by the hand of God on ur body," Harlow wrote.

"Get well soon sis, love you. You're a real one. We give our best us to the people that love us... take care of you," Wayans added.

"Get better soon love x," Erivo said.

Taylor was scheduled to bring her Last Rose Petal tour to a close Tuesday in Atlanta. The tour is expected to be her last before she reportedly retires from music.

