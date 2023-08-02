Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 2, 2023 / 9:57 AM

James Blunt releases 'Beside You' single from new album

By Annie Martin
1/3
James Blunt announced the album "Who We Used to Be" and released a first single, "Beside You." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
James Blunt announced the album "Who We Used to Be" and released a first single, "Beside You." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- James Blunt has a new album in the works.

The 49-year-old singer-songwriter announced his seventh studio album, Who We Used to Be, and released a first single, "Beside You," on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Bad hair day. But good music day! My new single 'Beside You' is out today, and my new album 'Who We Used to Be' is out in October!" Blunt wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

In a statement, Blunt described "Beside You" as "a bit of a celebration."

"An upbeat banger about finally being with the one you've been searching for your whole life," he said.

Blunt married Sofia Wellesley in September 2014 and has two sons with his wife.

Who We Used to Be will mark Blunt's first album of new music since Once Upon a Mind, released in 2019. He released the greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet in November 2021.

Read More

Tori Kelly returns home after hospitalization James Van Der Beek, wife Kimberly mark anniversary: 'Much more to come' 'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death

Latest Headlines

Tori Kelly returns home after hospitalization
Music // 34 minutes ago
Tori Kelly returns home after hospitalization
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly returned home after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Twice's Jihyo takes a drive in trailer for 'Zone' solo EP
Music // 19 hours ago
Twice's Jihyo takes a drive in trailer for 'Zone' solo EP
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jihyo released an opening trailer for her debut solo EP, "Zone."
Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October
Music // 20 hours ago
Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tinashe and Shygirl announced a new North American tour featuring UNIIQU3.
Mamamoo+ shares making of teaser for 'Two Rabbits' EP
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo+ shares making of teaser for 'Two Rabbits' EP
July 31 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its album "Two Rabbits."
Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' Las Vegas residency in August
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' Las Vegas residency in August
July 31 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz & Piano" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett: 'I will miss my friend forever'
Music // 2 days ago
Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett: 'I will miss my friend forever'
July 31 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Lady Gaga took to Instagram early Monday to post a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and frequent collaborator Tony Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96.
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
Music // 2 days ago
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
July 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B threw a microphone at an audience member who tossed a cup of liquid at her while she was performing in Las Vegas Saturday.
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
July 29 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Twice's Jihyo teases 'Killin' Me Good' from solo EP
Music // 4 days ago
Twice's Jihyo teases 'Killin' Me Good' from solo EP
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jihyo released a "spoiler" clip of "Killin' Me Good," the lead single from her debut solo album, "Zone."
Carly Rae Jepsen releases album 'The Loveliest Time'
Music // 4 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen releases album 'The Loveliest Time'
July 28 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen released her seventh studio album, "The Loveliest Time."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death
'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
Serena Williams says baby No. 2 is a girl
Serena Williams says baby No. 2 is a girl
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement