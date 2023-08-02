1/3

James Blunt announced the album "Who We Used to Be" and released a first single, "Beside You." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- James Blunt has a new album in the works. The 49-year-old singer-songwriter announced his seventh studio album, Who We Used to Be, and released a first single, "Beside You," on Tuesday. Advertisement

"Bad hair day. But good music day! My new single 'Beside You' is out today, and my new album 'Who We Used to Be' is out in October!" Blunt wrote on Instagram.

In a statement, Blunt described "Beside You" as "a bit of a celebration."

"An upbeat banger about finally being with the one you've been searching for your whole life," he said.

Blunt married Sofia Wellesley in September 2014 and has two sons with his wife.

Who We Used to Be will mark Blunt's first album of new music since Once Upon a Mind, released in 2019. He released the greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet in November 2021.