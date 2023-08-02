Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 9:01 AM

James Van Der Beek, wife Kimberly mark anniversary: 'Much more to come'

By Annie Martin
1/5
James Van Der Beek (R) shared a tribute to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on their 13th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
James Van Der Beek (R) shared a tribute to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on their 13th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, are celebrating 13 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old husband marked the occasion with a tribute on Instagram.

Advertisement

He posted a slideshow of photos from throughout their marriage, including a picture of the couple and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

In the caption, James Van Der Beek looked back on their wedding day and their journey as a couple.

"13 years ago today, we were told that the guy who had come to you in a dream and had given you a wedding date could marry us -- that night -- in the basement of the Kabbalah Centre in Tel Aviv... on what happened to be the exact date he'd given you in the dream," he wrote.

Advertisement

"We rushed to get ready, had a bunch of people we didn't know (and a few we did) dance around us, got ambushed by Israeli paparazzi afterwards, then ate at an outdoor Lebanese dive with plastic tablecloths and chairs and amazing food... and we were off," he said.

James Van Der Beek said he and his wife have since experienced joy and tragedy.

"We've gone through success, tragedy, joy, stress, triumph, uncertainty, and through it all... these have been the best years of my life. Every moment. Because I have the BEST adventure partner," the actor said.

"Our life is CRAZY right now. We might be crazier. And I wouldn't have it any other way," he added. "I love you. I celebrate you. I honor you. Thank you for everything you are, and everything you bring out in the people lucky enough to be loved by you."

He ended the post by promising his wife "Much, much more to come."

Television personality Ricki Lake and actress Rebecca Gayheart celebrated with the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Wow! You two are magic. So inspired by the way you do life! Happy Anniversary," Lake wrote.

"Most gorgeous family inside and out! Love you two @vanderkimberly," Gayheart said.

The Van Der Beeks welcomed their sixth child, Jeremiah, in November 2021 after experiencing two miscarriages.

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons," James Van Der Beek said at the time. "The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle."

The actor is best known for playing Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek. He has since starred in CSI: Cyber and Pose.

Read More

'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death 'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl Serena Williams says baby No. 2 is a girl

Latest Headlines

James Blunt releases 'Beside You' single from new album
Music // 16 minutes ago
James Blunt releases 'Beside You' single from new album
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- James Blunt announced the album "Who We Used to Be" and released a first single, "Beside You."
Tori Kelly returns home after hospitalization
Music // 50 minutes ago
Tori Kelly returns home after hospitalization
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly returned home after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Set designers thrilled to go Dutch in 'Ted Lasso' Amsterdam episode
TV // 4 hours ago
Set designers thrilled to go Dutch in 'Ted Lasso' Amsterdam episode
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ted Lasso's production designer and set decorator had a "fantastic" time bringing the show to Amsterdam -- and hauling a bit of Dutch atmosphere back to U.K. sets -- for the Emmy-nominated "Sunflowers" episode.
'Physical' director drawn to humor that comes from pain of reality
TV // 4 hours ago
'Physical' director drawn to humor that comes from pain of reality
NEW YORK, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Physical" director-executive producer Stephanie Laing told UPI the 1980s-set comedy about a woman with self-image issues who creates a fitness empire was totally in her creative wheelhouse. Season 3 streams Wednesday.
Movie review: 'The Passenger' captures tense, fraught road trip
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Passenger' captures tense, fraught road trip
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Passenger," coming Friday to video-on-demand, milks tension out of a young man being stuck on a road trip with a killer who takes a personal interest in him.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Charli XCX turns 31 and author Isabel Allende turns 81, among the famous birthdays for August 2.
Twice's Jihyo takes a drive in trailer for 'Zone' solo EP
Music // 19 hours ago
Twice's Jihyo takes a drive in trailer for 'Zone' solo EP
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jihyo released an opening trailer for her debut solo EP, "Zone."
'Reinventing Elvis' goes behind the scenes of Presley '68 Comeback Special
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Reinventing Elvis' goes behind the scenes of Presley '68 Comeback Special
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback" on Tuesday. The documentary premieres Aug. 15.
'Drag Race Germany' sets September premiere date
TV // 20 hours ago
'Drag Race Germany' sets September premiere date
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Drag Race Germany," a new spinoff of "RuPaul's Drag Race," will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in September.
Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October
Music // 20 hours ago
Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tinashe and Shygirl announced a new North American tour featuring UNIIQU3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death
'Euphoria' creator, stars mourn Angus Cloud's death
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting baby girl
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
Martin Freeman says he didn't want 'Breeders' to overstay its welcome
Serena Williams says baby No. 2 is a girl
Serena Williams says baby No. 2 is a girl
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies at 70
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement