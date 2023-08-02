James Van Der Beek, wife Kimberly mark anniversary: 'Much more to come'

1/5

James Van Der Beek (R) shared a tribute to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on their 13th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, are celebrating 13 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old husband marked the occasion with a tribute on Instagram. Advertisement

He posted a slideshow of photos from throughout their marriage, including a picture of the couple and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

In the caption, James Van Der Beek looked back on their wedding day and their journey as a couple.

"13 years ago today, we were told that the guy who had come to you in a dream and had given you a wedding date could marry us -- that night -- in the basement of the Kabbalah Centre in Tel Aviv... on what happened to be the exact date he'd given you in the dream," he wrote.

"We rushed to get ready, had a bunch of people we didn't know (and a few we did) dance around us, got ambushed by Israeli paparazzi afterwards, then ate at an outdoor Lebanese dive with plastic tablecloths and chairs and amazing food... and we were off," he said.

James Van Der Beek said he and his wife have since experienced joy and tragedy.

"We've gone through success, tragedy, joy, stress, triumph, uncertainty, and through it all... these have been the best years of my life. Every moment. Because I have the BEST adventure partner," the actor said.

"Our life is CRAZY right now. We might be crazier. And I wouldn't have it any other way," he added. "I love you. I celebrate you. I honor you. Thank you for everything you are, and everything you bring out in the people lucky enough to be loved by you."

He ended the post by promising his wife "Much, much more to come."

Television personality Ricki Lake and actress Rebecca Gayheart celebrated with the couple in the comments.

"Wow! You two are magic. So inspired by the way you do life! Happy Anniversary," Lake wrote.

"Most gorgeous family inside and out! Love you two @vanderkimberly," Gayheart said.

The Van Der Beeks welcomed their sixth child, Jeremiah, in November 2021 after experiencing two miscarriages.

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons," James Van Der Beek said at the time. "The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle."

The actor is best known for playing Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek. He has since starred in CSI: Cyber and Pose.