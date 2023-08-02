1/5

Tori Kelly returned home after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly is back at home following her hospitalization. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer shared photos and videos of herself returning to her home with her husband, André Murillo, and reuniting with their pets after experiencing a health scare last week. Advertisement

Kelly also posted photos of flowers from well-wishers, including a bouquet from singer Beyoncé.

"home sweet home," she captioned the post.

Kelly was at dinner with friends July 23 in Los Angeles when she collapsed, TMZ previously reported. The singer was rushed to the hospital, where doctors reportedly found blood clots in her legs and lungs.

TMZ said Monday that Kelly was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Sources said doctors don't know what caused Kelly's blood clots and will continue to monitor the singer with regular checkups.

Kelly gave an update Thursday on Instagram after experiencing the "unexpected health challenges."

"it's been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," the singer said in a handwritten note on Instagram.

"i'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she added. "i'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly released her new EP, Tori, on Friday as scheduled but canceled her other promotional activities.