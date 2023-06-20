Trending
June 20, 2023 / 9:37 AM

James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis

By Annie Martin
James Taylor rescheduled three concerts after being put on vocal rest due to health issues. File Photo by Sam Corum/UPI
James Taylor rescheduled three concerts after being put on vocal rest due to health issues. File Photo by Sam Corum/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- James Taylor has postponed a series of shows due to a "severe case of laryngitis."

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist rescheduled three concerts Monday after being put on vocal rest due to health issues.

"James here. I really hate to have to postpone these shows and it's not something I take lightly. I thought I could push through but I'm at the point now if I don't take these days off I risk doing permanent damage," Taylor said in a statement. "So very sorry to everyone who has tickets this week, I hope you're able to hold onto your tickets for the new dates."

Taylor was to perform this week in Huntsville, Ala., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mt Pleasant, Mich.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Aug. 22 - Huntsville, Ala.

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 26 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Taylor will resume his tour Saturday at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisc. The tour will conclude in Vienne, Va., in September.

Taylor released his 20th studio album, American Standard, in 2020.

