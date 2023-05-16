Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 16, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Pink will headline Music Midtown festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pink will headline Music Midtown festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Music Midtown has announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival.

This year's event will take place Sept. 15-17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Advertisement

Pink and Flume will headline the Sept. 15 shows, with Pitbull, J.I.D., Skaiwater and Leah Kate to also perform.

Billie Eilish and The 1975 will take the stage Sept. 16, along with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Destroy Lonely, Louis the Child, Fletcher, Lizzy McAlpine and other artists.

Guns N' Roses and Lil Baby will headline the Sept. 17 shows, with Incubus, Tove Lo, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Masego and other artists to perform.

Pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT, with general on-sale to follow for any remaining tickets.

Music Midtown was canceled in 2022 after organizers said there were "circumstances beyond our control."

Advertisement

Billboard attributed the cancellation to a conflict with Georgia gun laws. The festival prohibits weapons and explosives of any kind.

Other upcoming music festivals include Austin City Limits featuring Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Shania Twain, and Essence Festival of Culture featuring Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

Read More

Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour
Music // 57 minutes ago
Post Malone announces 'Austin' album, North American tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone will release his fifth album, "Austin," and launch a new North American tour in July.
Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Liz Phair will perform across North America on a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Exile in Guyville."
Reba McEntire to serve as coach for Season 24 of 'The Voice'
Music // 5 hours ago
Reba McEntire to serve as coach for Season 24 of 'The Voice'
May 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach for Season 24 of NBC's singing competition show, "The Voice."
(G)I-dle release 'I Feel' EP, 'Queencard' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
(G)I-dle release 'I Feel' EP, 'Queencard' music video
May 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars (G)I-dle released the mini album "I Feel" and a music video for the song "Queencard."
The Weeknd changes social media accounts to his birth name
Music // 21 hours ago
The Weeknd changes social media accounts to his birth name
May 15 (UPI) -- The Weeknd changed his social media accounts to reflect his real name.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 9th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 9th week
May 13 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth straight week.
Kylie Minogue's new album 'Tension' to drop in September
Music // 3 days ago
Kylie Minogue's new album 'Tension' to drop in September
May 12 (UPI) -- Australian singer Kylie Minogue teases a new album, "Tension," which is expected to be released on Sept. 22.
Broadway show 'KPOP' releases original cast album
Music // 3 days ago
Broadway show 'KPOP' releases original cast album
May 12 (UPI) -- Producers of the Broadway show "KPOP" announced the release of a soundtrack album on Friday.
Big Bang's Taeyang records 'Down to Earth' solo EP in documentary film
Music // 3 days ago
Big Bang's Taeyang records 'Down to Earth' solo EP in documentary film
May 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang released a new video giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his solo album "Down to Earth."
Rachel Platten returns with 'Girls' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Rachel Platten returns with 'Girls' single, music video
May 12 (UPI) -- "Fight Song" singer Rachel Platten released a single and music video for "Girls," her first new song in three years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement