Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N' Roses to headline Music Midtown festival

1/5

Pink will headline Music Midtown festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Music Midtown has announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival. This year's event will take place Sept. 15-17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Advertisement

Pink and Flume will headline the Sept. 15 shows, with Pitbull, J.I.D., Skaiwater and Leah Kate to also perform.

Billie Eilish and The 1975 will take the stage Sept. 16, along with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Destroy Lonely, Louis the Child, Fletcher, Lizzy McAlpine and other artists.

Guns N' Roses and Lil Baby will headline the Sept. 17 shows, with Incubus, Tove Lo, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Masego and other artists to perform.

Pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT, with general on-sale to follow for any remaining tickets.

aaaand WE'RE BACK #MusicMidtown returns to Piedmont Park for a FULL 3-Day weekend on September 15-17, 2023 Presale begins Thursday, MAY 18 at 10am ET. Sign up for a presale code TODAY! https://t.co/pyEqBBbnbl pic.twitter.com/dmixz0ZkQv— Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) May 16, 2023

Music Midtown was canceled in 2022 after organizers said there were "circumstances beyond our control."

Advertisement

Billboard attributed the cancellation to a conflict with Georgia gun laws. The festival prohibits weapons and explosives of any kind.

Other upcoming music festivals include Austin City Limits featuring Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Shania Twain, and Essence Festival of Culture featuring Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.