Music
May 16, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Liz Phair to launch 'Exile in Guyville' 30th anniversary tour

By Annie Martin
Liz Phair will perform across North America on a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album "Exile in Guyville." File Photo by Marta Perez/EPA-EFE
May 16 (UPI) -- Liz Phair is going on tour in 2023.

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut studio album, Exile in Guyville, on Tuesday.

The tour begins Nov. 7 in El Cajon, Calif., and concludes Dec. 3 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday.

Each show will see Phair perform the entirety of Exile in Guyville, which features the singles "Never Said" and "Stratford-on-Guy," and fan favorite songs. Blondshell will join the tour as a special guest.

Phair released Exile in Guyville in June 1993. Her most recent album, Soberish, was released in 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the Guyville anniversary tour:

Nov. 7 - El Cajon, Calif., at The Magnolia

Nov. 8 - Tuscon, Ariz., at Rialto Theatre

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, at The Wiltern

Nov. 11 - San Francisco, at The Masonic

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore., at Revolution Hall

Nov. 14 - Seattle, at Moore Theatre

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn., at Palace Theatre

Nov. 18 - Chicago, at The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 19 - Detroit, at Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov. 21 - Boston, at Roadrunner

Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, at Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Kings Theatre

Nov. 25 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Nov. 27 - Nashville, at Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 28 - Atlanta, at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Nov. 30 - New Orleans, at Orpheum Theater

Dec. 1 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Dec. 3 - Dallas, at Majestic Theatre

