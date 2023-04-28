Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 28, 2023 / 10:21 AM

Bebe Rexha releases new album, 'Seasons' music video with Dolly Parton

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bebe Rexha attends the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Bebe Rexha attends the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha is back with new music.

The 33-year-old singer released her third studio album, Bebe, and a music video for the song "Seasons" with Dolly Parton on Friday.

Advertisement

The black and white "Seasons" video shows Rexha and Parton perform together on stage.

"IT'S TIME!!!! Seasons music video with @dollyparton and my album #BEBE is OUT EVERYWHERE!! love u allll," Rexha wrote on Instagram.

Rexha discussed working with Parton on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, calling Parton "one of the nicest" and "funniest" people she's met.

Bebe also features the songs "Heart Wants What It Wants," "Miracle Man," "Satellite" with Snoop Dogg, "When It Rains," "Call on Me," "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta, "Visions (Don't Go)," "I'm Not High, I'm in Love," "Blue Moon," "Born Again" and "I Am."

The album is Rexha's first since Better Mistakes, released in May 2021.

Read More

Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott' Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella get engaged on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
April 28 (UPI) -- The National released "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," a new album featuring collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers.
Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer
April 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will release a new EP, "5-Star," in June.
ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde to perform
Music // 23 hours ago
ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde to perform
April 27 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton and other performers will take the stage at the ACM Awards.
Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video
April 26 (UPI) -- K-pop rock group Xdinary Heroes released the album "Deadlock" and a music video for the song "Freakin' Bad."
PJ Harvey to release 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' her first album in 7 years
Music // 2 days ago
PJ Harvey to release 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' her first album in 7 years
April 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced the album "I Inside the Old Year Dying" and released a first single, "A Child's Question, August."
Big Bang's Taeyang releases solo EP, 'Seed' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Big Bang's Taeyang releases solo EP, 'Seed' music video
April 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang released the solo album "Down to Earth" and music videos for the songs "Seed" and "Shoong!" featuring Blackpink's Lisa.
Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle
April 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a track list for their EP "My World" and individual teasers for Ningning and Giselle.
Cole Swindell to launch 'Twelve' tour in October
Music // 3 days ago
Cole Swindell to launch 'Twelve' tour in October
April 24 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell will perform across North America on his "Twelve" tour featuring Nate Smith.
U2 announces dates for Sphere Las Vegas shows
Music // 3 days ago
U2 announces dates for Sphere Las Vegas shows
April 24 (UPI) -- U2 will launch its "U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" show at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in September.
Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala
Music // 4 days ago
Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala
April 24 (UPI) -- Shakira will be named Woman of the Year at the first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music gala.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement