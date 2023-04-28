1/5

Bebe Rexha attends the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha is back with new music. The 33-year-old singer released her third studio album, Bebe, and a music video for the song "Seasons" with Dolly Parton on Friday. Advertisement

The black and white "Seasons" video shows Rexha and Parton perform together on stage.

"IT'S TIME!!!! Seasons music video with @dollyparton and my album #BEBE is OUT EVERYWHERE!! love u allll," Rexha wrote on Instagram.

Rexha discussed working with Parton on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, calling Parton "one of the nicest" and "funniest" people she's met.

Bebe also features the songs "Heart Wants What It Wants," "Miracle Man," "Satellite" with Snoop Dogg, "When It Rains," "Call on Me," "I'm Good (Blue)" with David Guetta, "Visions (Don't Go)," "I'm Not High, I'm in Love," "Blue Moon," "Born Again" and "I Am."

The album is Rexha's first since Better Mistakes, released in May 2021.