Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 27, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala

By Annie Martin
1/6
Kim Kardashian attends the TIME100 gala on Wednesday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Kim Kardashian attends the TIME100 gala on Wednesday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Ali Wong walked the red carpet at the TIME100 gala.

The 42-year-old television personality and 41-year-old actress and comedian were among the stars at the event Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement

The TIME100 gala honors the TIME100, TIME magazine's annual listicle of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Kardashian spoke about "The Power of Influence" at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday and attended the gala Wednesday evening.

The Kardashians star wore a silky white gown and accessorized with layered diamond necklaces.

Wong, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage, wore a white traditional Vietnamese dress and headdress.

The actress most recently starred in the Netflix series Beef.

Celebrity couple Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, actresses Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore, director Steven Spielberg, singer Doja Cat and model Ashley Graham were among the other stars at the event.

The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge hosted the gala.

Read More

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' cast attend Los Angeles premiere White House Correspondents' Dinner: How to watch, what to expect Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron
April 27 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," a sci-fi action film starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, opens in theaters in June.
'Bachelorette' alum Becca Kufrin pregnant with first child
Entertainment News // 38 minutes ago
'Bachelorette' alum Becca Kufrin pregnant with first child
April 27 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" and Bachelorette" alum Becca Kufrin is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drawn to cross-pollination of cultures in 'Citadel' franchise
TV // 1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drawn to cross-pollination of cultures in 'Citadel' franchise
NEW YORK, April 27 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wanted to star in the Prime Video action-thriller, "Citadel," because its story spans three separate shows that interconnect and feature casts who speak English, Indian and Italian.
TV review: Cliched 'Citadel' poor copy of superior spy tales
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: Cliched 'Citadel' poor copy of superior spy tales
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- "Citadel," premiering Friday on Prime Video, copies from all the best spy movies but can't muster a fraction of their drama or thrills.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' cast attend Los Angeles premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' cast attend Los Angeles premiere
April 27 (UPI) -- India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas attended the premiere of their Netflix series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
Toni Braxton inks Lifetime deal extension
TV // 2 hours ago
Toni Braxton inks Lifetime deal extension
April 27 (UPI) -- Toni Braxton signs an extension to her Lifetime deal which guarantees her more projects for the cable network.
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
April 27 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" has been canceled by Meta, but producers say they are shopping it to other outlets.
TV review: 'Queen Charlotte' satisfies 'Bridgerton' itch
TV // 8 hours ago
TV review: 'Queen Charlotte' satisfies 'Bridgerton' itch
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," premiering May 4 on Netflix, delivers sexy romance and royal politics in the prequel to "Bridgerton."
Famous birthdays for April 27: Lizzo, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 27: Lizzo, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
April 27 (UPI) -- Singer Lizzo turns 35 and Dutch King Willem-Alexander turns 55, among the famous birthdays for April 27.
TCM announces Harry Belafonte tributes in July
Movies // 19 hours ago
TCM announces Harry Belafonte tributes in July
April 26 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced Wednesday that it has scheduled some Harry Belafonte movies, some introduced by his daughter -- Shari Belafonte -- in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Famous birthdays for April 27: Lizzo, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
Famous birthdays for April 27: Lizzo, Dutch King Willem-Alexander
Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of first child with Erin Darke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement