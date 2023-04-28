1/3

Taylor Swift collaborated with The National on the new song "The Alcott." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The National is back with new music. The indie rock band released its ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, on Friday. Advertisement

First Two Pages of Frankenstein features the singles "Tropic Morning News," "New Order T-Shirt," "Eucalyptus" and "Your Mind is Not Your Friend."

The album also includes collaborations with Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.

The National released a lyric video for "The Alcott," its new single with Swift, alongside the album Friday.

"This was not an easy album to make. It was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end. But at some point there was a feeling of all of us leaning into each other in a new way. We managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, letting go of attachment and giving way to what we do best. For all of that, we are so proud of this album and how much it means to us," The National wrote on Instagram.

"First Two Pages of Frankenstein is out now. A special thanks to @sufjan, @phoebebridgers and @taylorswift for lending their talents, and to everyone else who helped bring it to life," the band added.

The National will promote First Two Pages of Frankenstein with a new tour that begins May 18 in Chicago.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein is The National's first album since I Am Easy to Find, released in May 2019.

Swift last released the album Midnights in October 2022.