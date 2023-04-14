Trending
Natalie Merchant releases 'Keep Your Courage,' first all-new album in 9 years

By Annie Martin
Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Natalie Merchant released "Keep Your Courage," her first album of all-new music in nine years. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Merchant is back with new music.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter released her eighth studio album, Keep Your Courage, on Friday.

Keep Your Courage is Merchant's first album of all-new music in nine years. She most recently released Butterfly, an album featuring a mix of re-recordings and new songs, in 2017.

Keep Your Courage features 10 songs, including the singles "Come On, Aphrodite" and "Tower of Babel."

"I'm so incredibly pleased to share my new album with you today! 'Keep Your Courage' is the first completely original album I've released in nine years. I hope you love it!" Merchant wrote on Instagram.

Merchant will promote the album with a new North American tour that kicks off Friday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and ends Sept. 30 in Los Angeles. The singer will also perform in Europe and the United Kingdom.

