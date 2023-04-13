Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Kane Brown top nominees for ACM Awards

1/5

Lainey Wilson performs "Wait in the Truck" with Hardy during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville in November, 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Hardy no longer has to "wait" for recognition. His song, "Wait in the Truck," which has already won him a CMA Award, is the Academy of Country Music's top nominee with seven nods. He's followed by Lainey Wilson, with whom he shares three of those nominations for the song. Wilson has six total, followed by Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARDY (@hardy) Hardy is up for Song of the Year, Artist/Songwriter of the Year and more. Wilson's nominations include Female Artist of the Year. Miranda Lambert is nominated for Female Artist of the Year for the 17th time, breaking the record set by Reba McEntire. Advertisement

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Luke Combs will compete for Entertainer of the Year.

Congratulations to the 58th #ACMawards nominees! For the full list of noms ➡️ https://t.co/BFgLjr0dYN Don't forget to tune in May 11, only on @primevideo!— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 13, 2023

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are co-hosting the awards, which will air live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at the star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. Parton hosted the awards with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett last year.

Despite their lengthy careers, this is the first time Parton and Brooks have worked together.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton said in March via a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

