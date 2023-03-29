Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 29, 2023 / 12:10 PM

Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks to host ACM Awards in May

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dolly Parton (pictured) and Garth Brooks will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dolly Parton (pictured) and Garth Brooks will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in May.

The 58th annual ACM Awards will take place May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Advertisement

This year's event will mark Parton's second consecutive year of hosting the ACM Awards, and Brooks' first time hosting the awards show.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!"

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," Brooks said.

Advertisement

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside praised Parton and Brooks as "music's most iconic global superstars."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as 'Country Music's Party of the Year' heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters," he said. "From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry's most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!"

"We are elated to have beloved icon Dolly Parton return to co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside the legendary Garth Brooks," Amazon head Jennifer Salke added. "As we bring back the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon to create what will be an unforgettable night of live entertainment experiences with Dolly and Garth at the helm of 'Country Music's Party of the Year.'"

The ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita as executive producers and Whiteside as executive producer for ACM.

Nominees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler discuss friendship at 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
Music // 26 minutes ago
Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to headline ESSENCE Festival
March 29 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill will headline this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans from June 29 through July 3.
Chlöe Bailey performs 'Cheat Back' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 4 hours ago
Chlöe Bailey performs 'Cheat Back' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
March 29 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey performed "Cheat Back" from her first solo album "In Pieces" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo goes glam in 'Flower music video teaser
March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo released a preview of her music video for "Flower," a song from her debut solo single album, "Me."
Lil Uzi Vert performs 'Just Wanna Rock' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs 'Just Wanna Rock' on 'Tonight Show'
March 28 (UPI) -- Lil Uzi Vert performed "Just Wanna Rock," a song from their forthcoming mixtape "The Pink Tape," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 27 (UPI) -- The iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening on Monday. Here's what to expect and how you can watch.
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's DoJaeJung are 'Ready for Launch' in teaser video
March 27 (UPI) -- DoJaeJung, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a teaser video for its debut EP, "Perfume."
John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour
Music // 2 days ago
John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour
March 27 (UPI) -- John Mayer will perform across North America on a new leg of his "Solo" tour in the fall.
Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
Music // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
March 27 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will release her 10th album, "Chemistry," and launch an accompanying Las Vegas show.
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
Music // 2 days ago
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
March 27 (UPI) -- Adele has announced her new dates for her residency in Las Vegas and also teased a new concert film.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 25 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Chosen One': Netflix says 'American Jesus' adaptation is 'coming soon'
'The Chosen One': Netflix says 'American Jesus' adaptation is 'coming soon'
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview
Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement