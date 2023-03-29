1/5

Dolly Parton (pictured) and Garth Brooks will host the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in May. The 58th annual ACM Awards will take place May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video. Advertisement

This year's event will mark Parton's second consecutive year of hosting the ACM Awards, and Brooks' first time hosting the awards show.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton said in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together. In addition to getting to see all this great new talent in country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!"

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple," Brooks said.

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside praised Parton and Brooks as "music's most iconic global superstars."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as 'Country Music's Party of the Year' heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters," he said. "From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry's most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!"

"We are elated to have beloved icon Dolly Parton return to co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards alongside the legendary Garth Brooks," Amazon head Jennifer Salke added. "As we bring back the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon to create what will be an unforgettable night of live entertainment experiences with Dolly and Garth at the helm of 'Country Music's Party of the Year.'"

The ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Raj Kapoor, Barry Adelman and Fonda Anita as executive producers and Whiteside as executive producer for ACM.

Nominees, performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.