Coachella: Blink-182 to reunite, James Blake added to lineup

1/6

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge performs on the Honda Civic Tour in West Palm Beach, Fla., in September 2011. DeLonge is rejoining the band for a performance at Coachella and a tour that starts in May. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The original members of Blink 182 will reunite for a performance at Coachella, the festival announced Thursday. In 2022, the band announced that founding member Tom DeLonge would rejoin Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus for a 2023 tour which begins in May. Their Coachella set will be the first time they've played together since 2014. Advertisement Take off your pants and jacket ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NvKQRYoGzY— Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2023

"Yes, it's happening. Blink-182, world tour, new music, new album. Tom's back. Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Hoppus told After School Radio last year. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long."

Blink-182 will perform on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. EDT. They're scheduled to kick off a U.S. tour in May, rescheduled from March after Barker's finger injury required surgery. The tour will now begin May 4 in St. Paul, Minn.

Also coming to the Coachella stage is James Blake, a surprise addition to the lineup. He's set for the Do Lab stage at 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Coachella runs over two weekends starting on Friday and returning the weekend of April 21 - 23. Acts already confirmed are Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Rosalìa, Willow, Kaytranada, Hiatus Kayote, Frank Ocean, Bjork, and Blondie.