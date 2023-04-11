Trending
April 11, 2023 / 3:16 PM

BtoB to release 'Wind and Wish' EP in May

By Annie Martin
BtoB shared a teaser for the new mini album "Wind and Wish." File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
BtoB shared a teaser for the new mini album "Wind and Wish." File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BtoB will return with a new EP in May.

The K-pop group announced the mini album, Wind and Wish, alongside a teaser Tuesday.

The teaser features a green "BtoB" logo that transforms into a four-leaf clover.

BtoB will release Wind and Wish on May 2. The EP will be the group's first Korean release since the album Be Together in February 2022.

BtoB is known for the singles "2nd Confession," "Remember That," "Pray (I'll Be Your Man)" and "Only One for Me."

The group consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae, and made its debut in 2012.

Kard return with 'Without You' single, music video NCT's Mark releases 'Golden Hour' solo single, music video Suga documentary 'Road to D-Day' headed to Disney+ on April 21

