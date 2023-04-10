Kard released a single and music video for "Without You," their first song of 2023. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- South Korean music group Kard is making its comeback. The co-ed K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Without You" on Monday. Advertisement

The "Without You" video shows the members of Kard sing and dance on a lush, floral-themed set.

"Without You" is Kard's first new song of 2023 and their first new music since the EP Re:, released in June 2022. The group announced "Without You" last week.

Kard is known for the singles "Hola Hola," "Bomb Bomb," "Red Moon" and "Ring the Alarm."

The group consists of J.Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo, and made its debut in 2016.