April 7, 2023 / 3:34 PM

NCT's Mark releases 'Golden Hour' solo single, music video

By Annie Martin

April 7 (UPI) -- NCT member Mark is back with new music.

The 23-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the solo song "Golden Hour" on Friday.

The "Golden Hour" video shows Mark breaking some eggs as he playfully calls out celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Mark said in an interview with Dork that the song was inspired by an incident where a fan tweeted a picture of an egg that Mark had prepared to Ramsay, who wasn't impressed.

"I always kind of had that urge to give my fans a concept that they wouldn't really anticipate, along with the story of the song, not just the genre," Mark said.

Mark recorded "Golden Hour" for the ongoing SM Station: NCT Lab project from NCT's label, SM. Mark kicked off the music series with the solo single "Child" in February 2022.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U and WayV. The group will launch a new subunit, DoJaeJung, on April 17.

