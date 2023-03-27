Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 27, 2023 / 11:26 AM

John Mayer adds fall dates to 'Solo' tour

By Annie Martin
1/5
John Mayer will perform across North America on a new leg of his "Solo" tour in the fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
John Mayer will perform across North America on a new leg of his "Solo" tour in the fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- John Mayer is extending his Solo tour.

On Monday, the 45-year-old singer-songwriter announced a new North American leg of the tour for the fall.

Advertisement

The new dates begin Oct. 3 in New York City and end Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time, with fan pre-sales to start Wednesday at 9 a.m.

In addition, Mayer will announce new U.K. and European dates for the tour soon.

"As a dear friend once told me, 'never block a blessing.' Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going - It's too good for my soul. Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far..." the singer wrote on Instagram.

Mayer will be joined by special guest JP Saxe.

Mayer initially launched the Solo tour March 11 and will perform through April 14. The singer released his eighth studio album, Sob Rock, in 2021.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of dates for the fall North American leg of the Solo tour:

Oct. 3 - New York, at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 - Boston, at TD Garden

Oct. 7 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 13 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Oct. 17 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 - Chicago, at United Center

Oct. 20 - Baltimore, at CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 21 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Oct. 25 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 28 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 30 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Nov. 1 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Nov. 5 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 7 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, at The Kia Forum

Read More

Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez slay at 'Dungeons & Dragons' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
Music // 2 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show
March 27 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will release her 10th album, "Chemistry," and launch an accompanying Las Vegas show.
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
Music // 3 hours ago
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
March 27 (UPI) -- Adele has announced her new dates for her residency in Las Vegas and also teased a new concert film.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 25 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 2 days ago
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
Music // 3 days ago
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released his debut solo album, "Face," and a music video for the song "Like Crazy."
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged, as seen in their music video for "Beso," a song from their EP "RR."
Ed Sheeran explores sadness in new video 'Eyes Closed'
Music // 3 days ago
Ed Sheeran explores sadness in new video 'Eyes Closed'
March 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a video for his new single "Eyes Closed," ahead of his May album release for "Subtract."
Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America
Music // 3 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America
March 24 (UPI) -- Queen + Adam Lambert announced a new North American leg of their "Rhapsody" tour that launches in October.
Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will visit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amid the North American leg of their "Maniac" world tour.
Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival
Music // 3 days ago
Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival
March 23 (UPI) -- Eric Church and Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and other artists will perform at Summerfest music festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement