Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 27, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Kelly Clarkson to release 'Chemistry' album, launch Las Vegas show

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kelly Clarkson will release her 10th album, "Chemistry," and launch an accompanying Las Vegas show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Clarkson will release her 10th album, "Chemistry," and launch an accompanying Las Vegas show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will release a new album "soon."

The 40-year-old singer and television personality announced her 10th album, Chemistry, on Sunday.

Advertisement

"It is officially time to tell you that I've been working on this project for close to three years now and I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson said in a video on Instagram. "The album is called Chemistry."

"I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing, 'cause I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad.' Just one or two emotions," she added of the album title. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it."

Advertisement

Chemistry will mark Clarkson's first non-holiday album in more than five years.

The singer filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020 after nearly four years of marriage.

Advertisement

On Monday, Clarkson also announced that she will launch an accompanying Las Vegas show, Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson, at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in July.

"It's happening, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that I'm finally heading to Las Vegas for 10 shows this summer! I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!" she wrote on Instagram.

The singer will kick off Chemistry... An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson on July 28 and perform through Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. PDT, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT.

"I'm so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas! The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!" Clarkson said in a press release.

Fellow singer Adele announced over the weekend that she will extend her Las Vegas residency show, Weekend with Adele, with new dates June 16 through Nov. 4.

Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson turns 40: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
Music // 2 hours ago
Adele announces new dates for Vegas residency
March 27 (UPI) -- Adele has announced her new dates for her residency in Las Vegas and also teased a new concert film.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 25 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
Music // 2 days ago
Apink share 'Natural' mood film for 'Self' EP
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Apink released a teaser for their forthcoming mini album, "Self."
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Jimin releases solo album, 'Like Crazy' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin released his debut solo album, "Face," and a music video for the song "Like Crazy."
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro confirm engagement in 'Beso' music video
March 24 (UPI) -- Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged, as seen in their music video for "Beso," a song from their EP "RR."
Ed Sheeran explores sadness in new video 'Eyes Closed'
Music // 3 days ago
Ed Sheeran explores sadness in new video 'Eyes Closed'
March 24 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a video for his new single "Eyes Closed," ahead of his May album release for "Subtract."
Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America
Music // 3 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert to revive 'Rhapsody' tour in North America
March 24 (UPI) -- Queen + Adam Lambert announced a new North American leg of their "Rhapsody" tour that launches in October.
Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids to appear March 29 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
March 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids will visit "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" amid the North American leg of their "Maniac" world tour.
Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival
Music // 3 days ago
Summerfest: Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band to headline festival
March 23 (UPI) -- Eric Church and Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and other artists will perform at Summerfest music festival.
Caroline Polachek performs 'Welcome to My Island' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 days ago
Caroline Polachek performs 'Welcome to My Island' on 'Tonight Show'
March 23 (UPI) -- Singer Caroline Polachek performs her new single "Welcome to My Island" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
'Ant-Man' star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Fashion designer's death in 2022 ruled a homicide
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
Kiefer Sutherland: 'Rabbit Hole' turns the tables on a master of deception
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops North American box office with $73.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement