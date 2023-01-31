Fall Out Boy to launch North American tour in June

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy is going on tour in 2023.
The rock band announced a new North American tour, the So Much for (Tour) Dust tour, on Tuesday.
The new tour kicks off June 21 in Chicago, Ill., and ends Aug. 6 in Camden, N.J.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.
Fall Out Boy will be joined by special guests Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong and The Academy Is... on select dates.
Fall Out Boy will release its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, on March 24.
Guitarist Joe Trohman announced this month that he will take a break from the band to focus on his mental health.
Here's the full list of dates for the So Much for (Tour) Dust tour:
June 21 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
June 23 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Azura Amphitheatre
June 27 - The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 1 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at BMO Stadium
July 5 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
July 9 - Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 11 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
July 13 - Somerset, Wisc., at Somerset Amphitheater
July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 16 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 19 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 25 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 - Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 29 - Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 1 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 2 - Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park
Aug. 4 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 5 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 6 - Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion