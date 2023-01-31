'Stranger Things,' Jenna Ortega among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the hosts and nominees for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
This year's awards show will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.
CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host the event.
"Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show," Burleson said in a press release.
"I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!" D'Amelio added.
Stranger Things leads the nominees with six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show. That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder follow with four nominations each.
First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright.
The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:
Favorite Family TV Show
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Miranda Cosgrove, iCarly
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Jerry Trainor, iCarly
Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai
Favorite Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Adam
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hocus Pocus 2
Jurassic World Dominion
Monster High The Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actress
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Letitia Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes 2
Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder
Sarah Jessica Parker, Hocus Pocus 2
Favorite Female Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Harry Styles
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Black Eyed Peas
Blackpink
BTS
Imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
