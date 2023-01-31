'Stranger Things,' Jenna Ortega among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees

1/5

Millie Bobby Brown and "Stranger Things" are nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the hosts and nominees for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. This year's awards show will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon. Advertisement

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host the event.

"Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show," Burleson said in a press release.

"I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!" D'Amelio added.

Only on #CBSMornings: @charlidamelio and @nateburleson will be co-hosting the @nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! Advertisement From epic moments to "intense slimings," Charli says she's honored to take on the role: "This is no way my life, this is not happening." pic.twitter.com/oXYTUdoYEZ— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 31, 2023

Stranger Things leads the nominees with six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show. That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder follow with four nominations each.

First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright.

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Miranda Cosgrove, iCarly

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Jerry Trainor, iCarly

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

Favorite Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actress

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Letitia Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes 2

Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder

Sarah Jessica Parker, Hocus Pocus 2

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

See a full list of nominations here.