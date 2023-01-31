Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 31, 2023 / 10:40 AM

'Stranger Things,' Jenna Ortega among Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees

By Annie Martin
1/5
Millie Bobby Brown and "Stranger Things" are nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Millie Bobby Brown and "Stranger Things" are nominated at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the hosts and nominees for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

This year's awards show will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host the event.

"Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show," Burleson said in a press release.

"I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!" D'Amelio added.

Stranger Things leads the nominees with six nominations, including Favorite Family TV Show. That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder follow with four nominations each.

First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright.

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Miranda Cosgrove, iCarly

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Jerry Trainor, iCarly

Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

Favorite Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actress

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Letitia Wright, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Millie Bobby Brown, Enola Holmes 2

Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder

Sarah Jessica Parker, Hocus Pocus 2

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

See a full list of nominations here.

