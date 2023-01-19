Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band

1/5

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman (R) said he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a break from the band. The 38-year-old musician said in a statement Wednesday that he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health. Advertisement

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Trohman wrote. "Without divulging the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he said. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover, which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Advertisement a note from Joe: pic.twitter.com/CbK887oWLn— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 19, 2023

Fall Out Boy had announced its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, earlier in the day. The band included Trohman's initials in the announcement.

"'Time is luck...' Finish another tour. You reflect but not like a gem in the sun- more like a year long stare into yourself in a mirror in another airplane bathroom," the post reads.

"Sometimes you gotta blow up everything you were and put the pieces back together in a new shape. The same but different- The foundation dynamited and the dust used to create the concrete pour. I have a tendency to get a little sad whenever I think about anything... but I also feel pure joy when I think that I exist at the same time as whales or that bread happens to rise at a certain temperature. And that we happen to be spinning on this little blue rock at the exact same time together."

Fall Out Boy will release the album March 24.

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley performed "Love From the Other Side," a first song from So Much (for) Stardust, during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.