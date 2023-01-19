Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 19, 2023 / 10:31 AM

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman taking break from band

By Annie Martin
1/5
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman (R) said he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman (R) said he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a break from the band.

The 38-year-old musician said in a statement Wednesday that he is "stepping away" from the band to focus on his mental health.

Advertisement

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful," Trohman wrote. "Without divulging the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he said. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover, which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Fall Out Boy had announced its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, earlier in the day. The band included Trohman's initials in the announcement.

"'Time is luck...' Finish another tour. You reflect but not like a gem in the sun- more like a year long stare into yourself in a mirror in another airplane bathroom," the post reads.

"Sometimes you gotta blow up everything you were and put the pieces back together in a new shape. The same but different- The foundation dynamited and the dust used to create the concrete pour. I have a tendency to get a little sad whenever I think about anything... but I also feel pure joy when I think that I exist at the same time as whales or that bread happens to rise at a certain temperature. And that we happen to be spinning on this little blue rock at the exact same time together."

Fall Out Boy will release the album March 24.

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley performed "Love From the Other Side," a first song from So Much (for) Stardust, during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Advertisement

Read More

Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck suggested Las Vegas wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Music // 16 minutes ago
Pink Floyd to release 'Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary box set
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Pink Floyd will release a new "Dark Side of the Moon" box set in honor of the album's 50th anniversary.
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer
Music // 21 hours ago
Seventeen's BSS find 'Second Wind' in concept trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, will release the single album "Second Wind" in February.
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 22 hours ago
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Twice finds a key in 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video teaser
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of their music video for "Moonlight Sunrise," a new English-language single.
Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour
Music // 1 day ago
Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Wilco will promote its album "Cruel Country" on a new North American tour in 2023.
Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Odesza, Lil Baby, Aespa, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival in June.
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Music // 2 days ago
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Madonna will perform across North America on her "Celebration" tour featuring Bob the Drag Queen.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 5 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Music // 5 days ago
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Drummer and co-founder of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman has died at 69.
Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a music video for "Reason," a new song for their 6th anniversary as a group.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Katie Holmes, Jimmy Fallon play Fast Talkers on 'Tonight Show'
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Famous birthdays for Jan. 19: Jodie Sweetin, Pete Buttigieg
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement