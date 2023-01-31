1/5

Austin Butler recounted his first meeting with Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on " The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Austin Butler is looking back on his "immediate" connection with late singer Lisa Marie Presley. The 31-year-old actor recounted his first meeting with Presley at Graceland during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement

Butler plays Presley's father, late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, in the film Elvis, released in June. He and Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan. 12 at age 54, first met during a screening of Elvis at Graceland.

On The Tonight Show, Butler recalled how he and Lisa Marie Presley formed an immediate bond.

"I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland. And I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them," the actor said.

"She was a person who didn't really have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to everybody, and she just opened up to me, and we got so close so fast," he added.

Butler said Lisa Marie Presley's death has been "devastating."

"It's weird in moments like this because it's so bittersweet. I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but it's really -- I'm just, you know, devastated for her family. And for her to not be here celebrating with us, you know?" he said.

Butler also played a game of Egg Roulette with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Butler is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Elvis Presley.