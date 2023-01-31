Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 31, 2023 / 10:08 AM

Austin Butler recalls 'immediate' connection with Lisa Marie Presley

By Annie Martin
1/5
Austin Butler recounted his first meeting with Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on " The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Austin Butler recounted his first meeting with Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on " The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Austin Butler is looking back on his "immediate" connection with late singer Lisa Marie Presley.

The 31-year-old actor recounted his first meeting with Presley at Graceland during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Butler plays Presley's father, late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, in the film Elvis, released in June. He and Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan. 12 at age 54, first met during a screening of Elvis at Graceland.

On The Tonight Show, Butler recalled how he and Lisa Marie Presley formed an immediate bond.

"I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland. And I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them," the actor said.

"She was a person who didn't really have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to everybody, and she just opened up to me, and we got so close so fast," he added.

Butler said Lisa Marie Presley's death has been "devastating."

"It's weird in moments like this because it's so bittersweet. I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but it's really -- I'm just, you know, devastated for her family. And for her to not be here celebrating with us, you know?" he said.

Advertisement

Butler also played a game of Egg Roulette with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Butler is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Elvis Presley.

Read More

'Love Island U.K.' alum Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to first child Jaafar Jackson, nephew of Michael Jackson, to play late singer in new film 'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
TV // 28 minutes ago
No second seasons of 'Reboot,' 'Kindred' on Hulu
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Time-travel drama "Kindred" and comedy "Reboot" will not be getting second seasons on streaming service Hulu.
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
TV // 1 hour ago
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
What to watch: new shows featuring 'Game of Thrones' stars
TV // 2 hours ago
What to watch: new shows featuring 'Game of Thrones' stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the new hit series, "The Last of Us." Here are other shows where you can catch former "GOT" stars.
'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast
TV // 19 hours ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' renewed for Season 4, Michael Ealy to join cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Michael Ealy will star in "Power Book II: Ghost," which will return for a fourth season on Starz.
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
TV // 21 hours ago
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Nina Ali announced her departure from the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Dubai."
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
TV // 21 hours ago
'My Brilliant Friend' photo introduces Season 4 cast
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino will play Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo in the fourth and final season of the HBO series "My Brilliant Friend."
'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023
TV // 22 hours ago
'One Piece' live-action series coming to Netflix in 2023
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster and release date for "One Piece," a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga.
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
TV // 1 day ago
Mariel Molino: Tough to trust anyone in mystery thriller 'Watchful Eye'
NEW YORK, Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Mariel Molino and Amy Acker said it can be a challenge to talk about a mystery thriller like "The Watchful Eye" because they don't want to reveal the secrets and lies too soon and ruin the fun for viewers.
Roseanne Barr's standup special 'Cancel This' headed to Fox Nation in February
TV // 1 day ago
Roseanne Barr's standup special 'Cancel This' headed to Fox Nation in February
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Roseanne Barr's new standup special "Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!" airs on the Fox Nation streaming service on Feb. 13.
Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs
TV // 1 day ago
Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- "SNL" cast member Mikey Day played U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who issues a stern warning to those with classified documents in their homes and offices, in the cold open sketch of this weekend's episode.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dead at 75
'Laverne & Shirley' actress Cindy Williams dead at 75
Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'
Stars remember TV icon Cindy Williams as 'fine and talented'
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement