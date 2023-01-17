Advertisement
Music
Jan. 17, 2023 / 12:00 PM

Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour

By Annie Martin
Jeff Tweedy (R), pictured with Mavis Staples, and Wilco will perform on a new North American tour in 2023. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
Jeff Tweedy (R), pictured with Mavis Staples, and Wilco will perform on a new North American tour in 2023. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Wilco is going on tour in 2023.

The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday in support of its album Cruel Country.

Advertisement

Wilco will kick off the tour with three-night residencies in Chicago, Port Chester, N.Y., and Reykjavík, Iceland, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 3 in Birmingham, U.K.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Wilco will release the LP and CD versions of Cruel Country on Friday. The album, originally released in May, features the singles "Falling Apart (Right Now)" and "Tired of Taking It Out on You."

In addition, Wilco released the third installment of its Wilcoworld Radio show Tuesday on Wilcoworld.net.

Here's the full list of dates for Wilco's 2023 tour:

March 23, 25, 26 - Chicago, Ill., at The Riviera Theatre

March 30, 31, April 1 - Port Chester, N.Y., at The Capitol Theatre

April 6, 7, 8 - Reykjavík, Iceland, at Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

April 16 - Charleston, S.C., at High Water Festival

April 18 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock

April 19 - St. Augustine, Fla., at St. Augustine Amphitheater

April 20 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Advertisement

April 22 - Birmingham, Ala., at Avondale Brewing

April 24 - Huntsville, Ala., at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

April 25 - Nashville, Tenn., at The Ryman

April 27 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Tennessee Theatre

April 28 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe

April 29 - Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheater

April 30 - Athens, Ohio, at Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Aug. 19 - Taboão, Portugal, at Festival Paredes de Coura

Sept. 3 - Birmingham, U.K., at Moseley Folk Festival

Read More

Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball 'The Glory' Part 2 part of Netflix's Korean film, TV slate for 2023 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Music // 20 minutes ago
Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar to headline Governors Ball
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Odesza, Lil Baby, Aespa, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and other artists will perform at Governors Ball music festival in June.
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Music // 1 hour ago
Madonna to launch 'Celebration' tour in July
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Madonna will perform across North America on her "Celebration" tour featuring Bob the Drag Queen.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 3 days ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Music // 3 days ago
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Drummer and co-founder of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman has died at 69.
Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a music video for "Reason," a new song for their 6th anniversary as a group.
Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang shared a single and music video for "Vibe," a new song featuring Jimin.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Music // 4 days ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "Flowers," a new song from her album "Endless Summer Vacation."
GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley
Music // 4 days ago
GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jinyoung released a highlight medley for his debut solo album, "Chapter 0: With."
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Music // 5 days ago
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Shakira released the song "BZRP Music Session #53" following her split from Gerard Piqué.
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Music // 5 days ago
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato's album imagery was banned in Britain after their advertising standards agency deemed it potentially blasphemous.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement