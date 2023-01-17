Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Wilco is going on tour in 2023.
The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday in support of its album Cruel Country.
Wilco will kick off the tour with three-night residencies in Chicago, Port Chester, N.Y., and Reykjavík, Iceland, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 3 in Birmingham, U.K.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Wilco will release the LP and CD versions of Cruel Country on Friday. The album, originally released in May, features the singles "Falling Apart (Right Now)" and "Tired of Taking It Out on You."
In addition, Wilco released the third installment of its Wilcoworld Radio show Tuesday on Wilcoworld.net.
Here's the full list of dates for Wilco's 2023 tour:
March 23, 25, 26 - Chicago, Ill., at The Riviera Theatre
March 30, 31, April 1 - Port Chester, N.Y., at The Capitol Theatre
April 6, 7, 8 - Reykjavík, Iceland, at Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center
April 16 - Charleston, S.C., at High Water Festival
April 18 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock
April 19 - St. Augustine, Fla., at St. Augustine Amphitheater
April 20 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 22 - Birmingham, Ala., at Avondale Brewing
April 24 - Huntsville, Ala., at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
April 25 - Nashville, Tenn., at The Ryman
April 27 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Tennessee Theatre
April 28 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe
April 29 - Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheater
April 30 - Athens, Ohio, at Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Aug. 19 - Taboão, Portugal, at Festival Paredes de Coura
Sept. 3 - Birmingham, U.K., at Moseley Folk Festival