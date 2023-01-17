Wilco to promote 'Cruel Country' on new tour

Jeff Tweedy (R), pictured with Mavis Staples, and Wilco will perform on a new North American tour in 2023. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Wilco is going on tour in 2023. The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday in support of its album Cruel Country. Advertisement

Wilco will kick off the tour with three-night residencies in Chicago, Port Chester, N.Y., and Reykjavík, Iceland, and bring the venture to a close Sept. 3 in Birmingham, U.K.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Wilco will release the LP and CD versions of Cruel Country on Friday. The album, originally released in May, features the singles "Falling Apart (Right Now)" and "Tired of Taking It Out on You."

In addition, Wilco released the third installment of its Wilcoworld Radio show Tuesday on Wilcoworld.net.

Here's the full list of dates for Wilco's 2023 tour:

March 23, 25, 26 - Chicago, Ill., at The Riviera Theatre

March 30, 31, April 1 - Port Chester, N.Y., at The Capitol Theatre

April 6, 7, 8 - Reykjavík, Iceland, at Eldborg Hall at the Harpa Center

April 16 - Charleston, S.C., at High Water Festival

April 18 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock

April 19 - St. Augustine, Fla., at St. Augustine Amphitheater

April 20 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Advertisement

April 22 - Birmingham, Ala., at Avondale Brewing

April 24 - Huntsville, Ala., at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

April 25 - Nashville, Tenn., at The Ryman

April 27 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Tennessee Theatre

April 28 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe

April 29 - Greensboro, N.C., at White Oak Amphitheater

April 30 - Athens, Ohio, at Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Aug. 19 - Taboão, Portugal, at Festival Paredes de Coura

Sept. 3 - Birmingham, U.K., at Moseley Folk Festival