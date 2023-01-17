Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 9:44 AM

'The Glory' Part 2 part of Netflix's Korean film, TV slate for 2023

By Annie Martin

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix has unveiled its Korean film and TV slate for 2023.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it will release 34 Korean titles this year, including The Glory Part 2.

Advertisement

The Glory is a drama series starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, an elementary school teacher who seeks revenge on the people who bullied her in high school. The show reached Netflix's Top 10 in the United States following its release in January.

Part 2 will be released in March. Sweet Home and D.P. will also return with new episodes this year.

"The global popularity of K-content has continued apace over 2022, with Netflix bringing a wider variety of stories and genres to fans around the world," Don Kang, Netflix vice president of content (Korea), said. "Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix's most-watched shows ever are from Korea.

"This year, we're pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling."

Advertisement

Other Korean titles releasing this year include the sci-fi thriller Jung_E, Kill Boksoon, Believer 2, Ballerina, The Match and Unlocked.

Netflix also unveiled 11 new projects: Behind Your Touch (WT), Crash Course in Romance, The Good Bad Mother, King the Land, Destined with You, See You in My 19th Life, Siren: Survive the Island, 19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty), Zombieverse, The Devil's Plan and In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

Read More

Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aimee Lou Wood, Naomi Ackie among BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees
Entertainment News // 33 minutes ago
Aimee Lou Wood, Naomi Ackie among BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominees
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie and Sheila Atim are nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Film Awards.
4.7M tune in for 'Last of Us' premiere on HBO
TV // 1 hour ago
4.7M tune in for 'Last of Us' premiere on HBO
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- About 4.7 million viewers tuned in for the series premiere of "The Last of Us" on HBO and its streaming platforms Sunday.
Dominic Cooper, Hugh Bonneville to star in BBC's 'The Gold'
TV // 1 hour ago
Dominic Cooper, Hugh Bonneville to star in BBC's 'The Gold'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The Preacher" alum Dominic Cooper and "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville have signed on for roles in the BBC drama, "The Gold."
Ashley Tisdale shares playful photos of toddler daughter Jupiter
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ashley Tisdale shares playful photos of toddler daughter Jupiter
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Ashley Tisdale shared on Instagram a gallery of photos of her toddler daughter, Jupiter Iris.
Din Djarin imparts wisdom to Grogu in 'Mandalorian' S3 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
Din Djarin imparts wisdom to Grogu in 'Mandalorian' S3 trailer
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Disney has released a new 90-second trailer for the third season of its "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian."
Public memorial planned for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Public memorial planned for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A public memorial will be held Sunday for singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley at her former home, Graceland, in Memphis.
Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food
TV // 6 hours ago
Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Counter Space" host Sophia Roe discusses some of the food controversies Season 2 explores, and some she's hoping to tackle in Season 3.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Dwyane Wade, Jim Carrey
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Former basketball star Dwyane Wade turns 41 and actor Jim Carrey turns 61, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 17.
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "The Grand Tour" host Jeremy Clarkson posted an apology on Instagram Monday for disparaging remarks he made about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, in an opinion column he wrote in The Sun .
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner, who is recuperating from injuries he sustained in a New Year's Day snowplowing accident, posted a message from his hospital bed on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement