Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Taeyang and Jimin have teamed up on new music.

Taeyang, a member of the K-pop group Big Bang, released a single and music video for the song "Vibe" featuring Jimin, a member of the boy band BTS, on Friday.

The "Vibe" video shows Taeyang and Jimin sing and dance under spotlights.

Taeyang announced the song earlier this month.

"Vibe" marks Taeyang's first solo release since his 2017 album White Night. The song will appear on his forthcoming solo album.

"I think, in a way, this album will be the embodiment of my time that's passed up until now. Especially for my fans who have waited so long, it contains the thoughts I've had and the feelings I've had, so I hope those emotions get delivered through this album," the singer said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"The four years that I've worked on making this album were a time for me to return to my roots and original mindset when I first started. I hope this album conveys the original intention I first had," he added.

Big Bang also consists of T.O.P, G-Dragon and Daesung, while BTS also features the members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. BTS announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.