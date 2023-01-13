Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 13, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Taeyang and Jimin have teamed up on new music.

Taeyang, a member of the K-pop group Big Bang, released a single and music video for the song "Vibe" featuring Jimin, a member of the boy band BTS, on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Vibe" video shows Taeyang and Jimin sing and dance under spotlights.

Taeyang announced the song earlier this month.

"Vibe" marks Taeyang's first solo release since his 2017 album White Night. The song will appear on his forthcoming solo album.

"I think, in a way, this album will be the embodiment of my time that's passed up until now. Especially for my fans who have waited so long, it contains the thoughts I've had and the feelings I've had, so I hope those emotions get delivered through this album," the singer said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"The four years that I've worked on making this album were a time for me to return to my roots and original mindset when I first started. I hope this album conveys the original intention I first had," he added.

Big Bang also consists of T.O.P, G-Dragon and Daesung, while BTS also features the members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. BTS announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

Advertisement

Read More

GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Music // 1 hour ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "Flowers," a new song from her album "Endless Summer Vacation."
GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley
Music // 21 hours ago
GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jinyoung released a highlight medley for his debut solo album, "Chapter 0: With."
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Shakira released the song "BZRP Music Session #53" following her split from Gerard Piqué.
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato's album imagery was banned in Britain after their advertising standards agency deemed it potentially blasphemous.
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 1 day ago
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a concept video for its forthcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Music // 2 days ago
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Music // 2 days ago
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Drake and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Music // 2 days ago
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a choreography video for "Phantom," the title track from its new EP.
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Music // 3 days ago
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Mo Gilligan will return to host the BRIT Awards in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement