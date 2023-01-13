Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 13, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is celebrating its 6th anniversary.

The K-pop stars released a music video for the special single "Reason" on Friday.

Advertisement

In the "Reason" video, Dreamcatcher looks back on the past six years. The video features behind-the-scenes clips and concert footage.

In addition, the video has an animated sequence that shows the members overcoming challenges to take the stage.

Dreamcatcher thanked its fans, known as InSomnia, on Twitter.

"Reason" marks Dreamcatcher's first release since the EP Apocalypse: Follow Us, which debuted in October.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group originally debuted under the name Minx and made its official debut as Dreamcatcher in 2016.

Read More

Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Music // 1 hour ago
Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Drummer and co-founder of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Robbie Bachman has died at 69.
Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Taeyang, BTS member Jimin release 'Vibe' single, music video
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang shared a single and music video for "Vibe," a new song featuring Jimin.
Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Music // 3 hours ago
Miley Cyrus shares 'Flowers' single, music video ahead of new album
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "Flowers," a new song from her album "Endless Summer Vacation."
GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley
Music // 23 hours ago
GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jinyoung released a highlight medley for his debut solo album, "Chapter 0: With."
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Shakira released the song "BZRP Music Session #53" following her split from Gerard Piqué.
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato's album imagery was banned in Britain after their advertising standards agency deemed it potentially blasphemous.
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 1 day ago
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a concept video for its forthcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Music // 2 days ago
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Music // 2 days ago
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Drake and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement