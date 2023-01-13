Dreamcatcher celebrates past 6 years in 'Reason' music video

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is celebrating its 6th anniversary.

The K-pop stars released a music video for the special single "Reason" on Friday.

Advertisement

In the "Reason" video, Dreamcatcher looks back on the past six years. The video features behind-the-scenes clips and concert footage.

In addition, the video has an animated sequence that shows the members overcoming challenges to take the stage.

Dreamcatcher thanked its fans, known as InSomnia, on Twitter.

[#드림캐쳐] 썸냐들과 함께라서 13일의 금요일은 더 이상 무섭지 않은 날이랍니당 썸냐들의 기억 속에도 기쁜 추억만 가득한 13일의 금요일이 되었으면 좋겠어요 썸냐들도 6주년 축하해#Dreamcatcher pic.twitter.com/LQRqnWzRWY— 드림캐쳐 Dreamcatcher (@hf_dreamcatcher) January 13, 2023

"Reason" marks Dreamcatcher's first release since the EP Apocalypse: Follow Us, which debuted in October.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group originally debuted under the name Minx and made its official debut as Dreamcatcher in 2016.