GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jinyoung is teasing his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boyband GOT7, shared a highlight medley for the album, Chapter 0: With, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Chapter 0: With features five songs, including "Animal" and "Cotton Candy."

Jinyoung will release new teaser photos Friday and Sunday and a teaser clip Saturday.

The singer will also share a track list Monday and a music video teaser Tuesday.

Jinyoung will officially release Chapter 0: With and a new music video Wednesday.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group last released a self-titled EP in May.

Jackson released his second solo album, Magic Man, in September.