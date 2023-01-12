Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 12, 2023 / 2:16 PM

GOT7's Jinyoung shares 'Chapter 0: With' highlight medley

By Annie Martin

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jinyoung is teasing his debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the boyband GOT7, shared a highlight medley for the album, Chapter 0: With, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Chapter 0: With features five songs, including "Animal" and "Cotton Candy."

Jinyoung will release new teaser photos Friday and Sunday and a teaser clip Saturday.

The singer will also share a track list Monday and a music video teaser Tuesday.

Jinyoung will officially release Chapter 0: With and a new music video Wednesday.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group last released a self-titled EP in May.

Jackson released his second solo album, Magic Man, in September.

Read More

TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Music // 3 hours ago
Shakira slams her ex in new song 'BZRP Music Session #53'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Shakira released the song "BZRP Music Session #53" following her split from Gerard Piqué.
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Music // 3 hours ago
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato's album imagery was banned in Britain after their advertising standards agency deemed it potentially blasphemous.
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Music // 1 day ago
TXT share 'Nightmare' teaser for 'Name Chapter: Temptation' EP
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group TXT released a concept video for its forthcoming EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation."
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Music // 1 day ago
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Drake and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Music // 2 days ago
WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a choreography video for "Phantom," the title track from its new EP.
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Music // 2 days ago
Mo Gilligan to host BRIT Awards for second year
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian Mo Gilligan will return to host the BRIT Awards in February.
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released the EP "Reason" and a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar."
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music on 'Drivers License' anniversary
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she's working on new music on the second anniversary of her song "Drivers License."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes
Disney gets new chairman, rebukes billionaire investor's attempt to join board
Disney gets new chairman, rebukes billionaire investor's attempt to join board
1980s and '90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56
1980s and '90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Demi Lovato album poster banned in Britain
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Monsta X release 'Reason' EP, 'Beautiful Liar' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement